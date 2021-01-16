3 of New Mexico’s 36 new virus deaths from Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health on Saturday reported 36 new COVID-19-related deaths, with three of those occurring in Doña Ana County.

All individuals had underlying conditions. They include a man in his 80s, as well as two men in their 80s who were hospitalized.

On Saturday, the Health Department also reported 173 new cases in Doña Ana County, 15 new cases in Lincoln County, 34 new cases in Otero County and one new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.

New Mexico has now had a total of 162,893 COVID-19 cases; in Doña Ana County, there has been a total of 19,746 cases; in Lincoln County, there has been a total of 1,249 cases; and in Otero County, there has been a total of 2,589 cases.

As of Saturday, all but two counties in New Mexico — Harding and Union counties in northeast New Mexico — are operating at red levels, indicating a very high risk of COVID-19 spread. Harding County is at a green level, indicating a medium risk of COVID-19 spread, and Union County is at a yellow level, indicating a high risk of COVID-19 spread.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

