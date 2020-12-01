3 of New Mexico’s 28 virus-related deaths from Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three of New Mexico’s 28 virus-related deaths reported on Monday were from Doña Ana County.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, all patients were hospitalized and had underlying conditions. They include a woman in her 70s, who was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces facility, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s from Doña Ana County.

Dona Ana County now has a death toll of 187 COVID-19 deaths.

There were 131 new cases reported in Doña Ana County, three new cases in Lincoln County and 18 new cases in Otero County. Statewide, 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases were reported.

In total, Doña Ana County has had 13,487 cases, Lincoln County has had 781 cases and Otero County has had 1,417 cases. New Mexico has now had a total of 97,095 COVID-19 cases.

At a news conference on Monday afternoon, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state’s two-week ‘reset,’ which expired on Monday, led to a decrease in new cases.

The state will move to a three-tiered color system that will determine how much each county can re-open, based on their positivity rates over a two-week period.

The new system will be broken down into three categories based on each county’s gating criteria: green, signifying medium risk, yellow, signifying high risk, and red, signifying extremely high risk.

As of Monday, all but one county in the state is at the red level. Los Alamos is in the yellow level.

