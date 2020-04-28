3 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County as New Mexico reports six new deaths

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The State of New Mexico has had 2,974 positive COVID-19 cases, with 129 of those coming from Dona Ana County, including three more announced Tuesday.

The three new cases were among 153 cases announced Tuesday along with six new deaths, bringing the states total number of fatalities to 110.

Here is a look at all the new cases announced by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office on Tuesday:

  • 44 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 43 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 45 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County

The governor’s office also released the following information about the six most recent deaths:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Mental Health reminds the community to focus on controlling anxiety amidst COVID-19 spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Mental Health reminds the community to focus on controlling anxiety amidst COVID-19 spread"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/28"

Newsfeed Now for April 28, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 28, 2020"

Thursday is 'Adopt a Shelter Pet Day' in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday is 'Adopt a Shelter Pet Day' in El Paso"

Shooting at Paso Del Norte Bridge leaves one dead, one injured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting at Paso Del Norte Bridge leaves one dead, one injured"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz