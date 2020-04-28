3 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County as New Mexico reports six new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The State of New Mexico has had 2,974 positive COVID-19 cases, with 129 of those coming from Dona Ana County, including three more announced Tuesday.

The three new cases were among 153 cases announced Tuesday along with six new deaths, bringing the states total number of fatalities to 110.

Here is a look at all the new cases announced by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office on Tuesday:

44 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

43 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

45 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

The governor’s office also released the following information about the six most recent deaths: