3 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County; 4,138 total in New Mexico

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 107 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and six new deaths.

As of today, there are 4,138 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and 162 deaths.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

21 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

43 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

25 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

There are currently 178 people hospitalized and 964 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, a release said.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell​ should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 4,138 positive tests for COVID-19: