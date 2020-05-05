3 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County; 4,138 total in New Mexico

Las Cruces News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 107 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and six new deaths.

As of today, there are 4,138 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and 162 deaths.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 21 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 43 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 25 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 

There are currently 178 people hospitalized and 964 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, a release said.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell​ should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 4,138 positive tests for COVID-19:

  • Bernalillo County: 963
  • Catron County: 1
  • Chaves County: 25
  • Cibola County: 74
  • Colfax County: 5
  • Curry County: 20
  • De Baca County: 1
  • Doña Ana County: 173
  • Eddy County: 13
  • Grant County: 15
  • Guadalupe County: 15
  • Harding County: 1
  • Lea County: 12
  • Lincoln County: 2
  • Los Alamos County: 6
  • Luna County: 7
  • McKinley County: 1,274
  • Otero County: 8
  • Quay County: 4
  • Rio Arriba County: 24
  • Roosevelt County: 10
  • Sandoval County: 426
  • San Juan County: 806
  • San Miguel County: 3
  • Santa Fe County: 108
  • Sierra County: 1
  • Socorro County: 48
  • Taos County: 20
  • Torrance County: 17
  • Union County: 3
  • Valencia County: 53

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Meat-packing employees tested for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meat-packing employees tested for COVID-19"

Japan 2020: World leaders worry about outright cancelling Summer Olympic Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Japan 2020: World leaders worry about outright cancelling Summer Olympic Games"

El Paso Health Department director stepping down

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Health Department director stepping down"

Juarez medical workers march

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez medical workers march"

El Paso COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 mark

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 mark"

ETSU courting NMSU head coach Chris Jans

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETSU courting NMSU head coach Chris Jans"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz