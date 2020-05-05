3 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County; 4,138 total in New Mexico

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 107 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and six new deaths.
As of today, there are 4,138 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and 162 deaths.
According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 21 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 43 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Sandoval County
- 25 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
There are currently 178 people hospitalized and 964 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, a release said.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 4,138 positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 963
- Catron County: 1
- Chaves County: 25
- Cibola County: 74
- Colfax County: 5
- Curry County: 20
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 173
- Eddy County: 13
- Grant County: 15
- Guadalupe County: 15
- Harding County: 1
- Lea County: 12
- Lincoln County: 2
- Los Alamos County: 6
- Luna County: 7
- McKinley County: 1,274
- Otero County: 8
- Quay County: 4
- Rio Arriba County: 24
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Sandoval County: 426
- San Juan County: 806
- San Miguel County: 3
- Santa Fe County: 108
- Sierra County: 1
- Socorro County: 48
- Taos County: 20
- Torrance County: 17
- Union County: 3
- Valencia County: 53