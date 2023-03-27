EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One injured hiker and two others were rescued in the Organ Mountains early Sunday morning, March 26, by the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue team and Las Cruces Fire Department.

Courtesy of LCFD

Emergency dispatchers say a 911 call was made by one of the hikers shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, adding that the hiker said one of them was injured and needed to be removed from rough terrain near trails leading to the Needles area of the Organ Mountains.

LCFD Technical Rescue members and firefighters, and the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue all reached the hikers shortly after midnight Sunday and were able to safely remove the hikers from the mountains by about 4 a.m. Sunday. Altogether, eight LCFD members responded with rescue equipment and a UTV.

It was a busy weekend in the Borderland for rescue teams. The El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue team rescued hikers in two separate incidents — at McKelligon Canyon and Chuck Heinrich Park.