28-year-old man shot, killed in Las Cruces early Saturday

Las Cruces Police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man early Saturday morning. It happened near Lohman Avenue and San Pedro Street.

Police was called to investigate just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Investigators are now offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps investigators identify the person or persons involved in the shooting.

Las Cruces Police have yet to identify the victim.

Anyone with information that can help identify any person or persons is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.