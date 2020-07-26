26 additional virus cases added in Doña Ana County as Mescalero Apache outbreak grows

DONA ANA, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico Health officials reported 266 additional COVID-19 cases statewide, including 26 in Doña Ana County, five in Otero County, and eight in Lincoln County.

The number of total cases in New Mexico is now at 19,042. Doña Ana County has 1,990 positive virus cases to date, while Otero has 147, and Lincoln has 75. The number of cases reported in the Otero County Detention and ICE Processing Facilities remains at 903.

New Mexico also recorded seven additional virus deaths Sunday, bringing the number of deaths in the state to 614.

There are 144 individuals hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Otero County has seen one of the steepest increases in the state — 241 percent — since July 1. The Mescalero Apache accounts for a portion of the new COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, there were 51 positive cases among tribal members (42 residents and nine tribal members who live outside the reservation). There are four hospitalized Mescalero Apache tribal members as of Saturday.