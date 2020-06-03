Breaking News
25 federal inmates at Otero County Prison test positive for COVID-19, 8 more cases in Dona Ana

25 federal inmates at Otero County Prison test positive for COVID-19, 8 more cases in Dona Ana

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The US and New Mexico flags fly before the upcoming mid-term elections in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 1, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than two dozen more federal inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the New Mexico governor’s office.

The latest update, given on Wednesday, also revealed that eight more cases were discovered in Dona Ana County.

That brings the latest totals in the Borderland to:

  • Dona Ana County: 488
  • Otero County: 22
  • Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 91
  • Federal inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 92
  • State inmates at Otero County Prison: 162

Across the state, there have now been 8,140 cases, with 122 being discovered in the last 24 hours. There has also been 375 deaths, including eight announced on Wednesday.

New Mexico officials also said that 3,013 patients have recovered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Gov. Abbott joins KXAN for live interview about protests, reopenings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott joins KXAN for live interview about protests, reopenings"

Crowds demand justice in Downtown El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowds demand justice in Downtown El Paso"

Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing Bishop Mark Seitz's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing Bishop Mark Seitz's home"

Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion"

Protests continue in Downtown El Paso over the death of George Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests continue in Downtown El Paso over the death of George Floyd"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz