25 federal inmates at Otero County Prison test positive for COVID-19, 8 more cases in Dona Ana

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than two dozen more federal inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the New Mexico governor’s office.

The latest update, given on Wednesday, also revealed that eight more cases were discovered in Dona Ana County.

That brings the latest totals in the Borderland to:

Dona Ana County: 488

Otero County: 22

Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 91

Federal inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 92

State inmates at Otero County Prison: 162

Across the state, there have now been 8,140 cases, with 122 being discovered in the last 24 hours. There has also been 375 deaths, including eight announced on Wednesday.

New Mexico officials also said that 3,013 patients have recovered.