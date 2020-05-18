24 prisoners in Otero, 15 residents in Dona Ana County test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are 39 new cases of COVID-19 between Dona Ana County and the Otero County Prison Facility, according to the latest numbers released Monday by the New Mexico governor’s office.

In Dona Ana County there are 15 new cases, while the 24 cases at the Otero prison is made up of three federal prisoners and 21 New Mexico State Corrections prisoners, a news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.

There are now 309 people in Dona Ana and 38 prisoners at the Otero County Prison Facility who have tested positive. The entire state of New Mexico has had 6,096 deaths.

The Otero County Processing Center has 43 COVID-19 cases, but no new cases reported on Monday.

Five new state-wide deaths were reported bringing the number of fatal cases up to 270.

