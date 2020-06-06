23 new virus cases reported in Doña Ana County, Otero Prison outbreak worsens

Breaking News
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health officials reported 23 additional COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases county-wide to 558.

In addition to the Doña Ana County cases, the state says five additional inmates at the Otero County Prison tested positive for the virus. The Otero County Prison, which holds both federal and state inmates, is the site of a major statewide outbreak. A total of 494 inmates have tested positive to date, and an additional 92 immigrant detainees at the nearby Otero County ICE Processing Center also tested positive for the virus. The state says there have been two Otero Prison inmates who have died from COVID-19.

New Mexico Health officials say at least one case of COVID-19 has been reported in the following healthcare facilities in Doña Ana County.

  • Casa De Oro Center in Las Cruces
  • Casa Del Sol Center in Las Cruces
  • The Jim Wood Home in Hatch
  • The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Statewide, there are now 8,800 positive COVID-19 cases and 392 deaths. As of Saturday, there are 176 people hospitalized statewide with the virus.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

