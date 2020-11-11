222 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Doña Ana County, including 2 men in their 40s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials announced 14 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, with half of those deaths reported from Doña Ana County.

All but one of the seven victims, a woman in her 60s, in Doña Ana were reported to have had underlying health conditions. All were hospitalized. They include two men in their 40s, one man in his 50s, two women in their 60s, one woman her 70s and one woman in her 80s.

A man in his 60s in Lincoln County was among the 14 deaths reported Tuesday. He reportedly was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,144

The state also reported 222 new cases in Doña Ana County, 11 new cases in Lincoln County and 31 new cases in Otero County.

In total, New Mexico has had a total of 57,547 COVID-19 cases, with 8,655 in Doña Ana County, 472 in Lincoln County and 774 in Otero County.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data in New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

