21 new virus cases in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana County saw 21 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 159 news cases, including those in Doña Ana County. There has been a total of 27,199 cases.

The state also reported four additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 836.

As of today, there are 69 hospitalized individuals. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

There are 15,106 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

On Thursday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that the state will update its guidance within the emergency public health order to permit small groups in exercise settings and outdoor activities.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico and Dona Ana County, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.