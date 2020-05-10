21 new cases reported in Dona Ana County, officials say

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Doña Ana County Sunday, bringing the total in the county to 221.

The number of deaths in Doña Ana County remains two.

In addition to the Doña Ana County Cases, there are currently 1 new case reported in Otero County, and 19 cases attributed to the Otero County ICE Detention Center. The State announced they would no longer include the migrant detention center COVID-19 cases in county totals and are instead isolating them in their own category.

Overall, New Mexico added 87 new COVID-19 cases to the statewide number Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 4,863 in New Mexico. An additional 9 deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths to 200.

The virus’ toll in the hard-hit Navajo Nation grew Sunday, as 9 of the deaths reported Sunday were in Navajo country; McKinley, San Juan, Cibola, and Sandoval Counties. The largest share of COVID-19 cases comes from McKinley County, where 808 Navajo Nation-specific cases were reported as of Sunday.

McKinley County is home to Gallup, which has been under emergency stay-at-home orders after the mayor asked Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to invoke the state’s Riot Control Act May 1. Gallup’s Emergency Order expired at noon Sunday.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

KTSM Graphs