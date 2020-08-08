21 COVID-19 cases added in Doña Ana County as virus counts continue slow decline

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health officials reported 21 additional COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County Saturday. New Mexico says the total number of cases to date are 22,115.

As of Saturday, there are 9,262 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The number of reported cases in Doña Ana County dropped to 203 this week — the third week of declining cases since the week of July 18.

The state reported six new fatalities related to the virus Saturday, bringing the number of deaths statewide to 681.

There are 127 people hospitalized statewide with the virus. State health officials say the number of people hospitalized does not represent people who live in the state and are hospitalized out of state.

El Paso County Health officials say 11 New Mexico residents have died in El Paso, and 304 New Mexico have been treated in an El Paso area hospital since the pandemic began. The number of New Mexico residents treated in El Paso is significantly higher than those from Mexico.

Otero County added one additional COVID-19 case Saturday, bringing the number of virus cases to 201. Friday, the Mescalero Apache Tribal Council ordered the reservation closed until further notice. It was set to reopen at noon Friday until the new order extended the closure and restrictions indefinitely. The Mescalero Apache reports 59 positive COVID-19 cases to date, 50 of whom are residents, and nine are members who live off tribal land. There are only nine active cases, and three of those are hospitalized individuals.