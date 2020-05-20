20 new COVID-19 cases at Otero facilities, 4 more in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico officials announced 20 new cases at Otero County facilities and four among Dona Ana County residents on Wednesday.

There were 19 federal prisoners at the ICE Otero County Processing Center with coronavirus and 1 federal prisoner at the Otero County Prison Facility, in the latest update from the New Mexico Governor’s office.

That brings the total number of cases up to 62 at the ICE Otero County Processing Center, 59 federal and county inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility, 322 residents in Dona Ana County and eight residents in Otero County.

On Tuesday, state officials said 319 Dona Ana residents had COVID-19, but they later identified one of the Otero detainees as a Dona Ana resident duplicate.

There have been 6,317 COVID-19 cases in the state, with 1,985 being fully recovered.

New Mexico also announced 7 new deaths, bring the total number of fatal cases to 283.