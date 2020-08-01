2 virus deaths reported in Doña Ana County

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health Officials reported nine additional deaths in the state on Saturday — two of them from Doña Ana County.

According to the Department of Health, a man in his 50s who was hospitalized and a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Wellbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces were the two latest victims. Of the county’s 23 virus-related deaths, seven of them were recorded just this week.

The State also reported 11 additional virus cases in Doña Ana County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,178. There were also two new cases in Lincoln County, one in Otero County, and one additional case among inmates held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison facility.

There are a total of 134 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon.