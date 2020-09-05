2 virus deaths reported in Doña Ana County Saturday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico health officials announced 152 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, including 13 in Doña Ana County.

The total number of cases statewide totals 26,048 and Doña Ana County has 2,944 cases to-date.

Two Doña Ana County residents are among the state’s six reported deaths Saturday. They include a man in his 70s with underlying conditions who was a resident of Heritage Assisted Living in Las Cruces. The second case involves a man in his 90s with underlying conditions.

As of Saturday, there are there are 68 patients hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. As of today, there are 13,460 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

