EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- New Mexico state police confirmed to KTSM that two people died in a head-on crash early Friday morning.

This deadly crash on 1-10 headed west, near the Las Cruces airport has forced crews to block off the westbound lanes from mile marker 127 (Corralitos) to mile marker 120.

All westbound traffic is being detoured onto the frontage road as the Department of Public Safety continues to investigate this deadly crash.



If you are traveling through this area, expect delays. Authorities are urging drivers to slow down and watch for emergency personnel.

NM DOT officials expect the road to be blocked off for several more hours.

