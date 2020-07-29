2 Doña Ana County women among state’s 7 deaths Tuesday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico Department of Health says two of the state’s seven COVID-19 deaths Tuesday were women from Doña Ana County.

The State says a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized with underlying health conditions, and a woman in her 70s who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces are the county’s latest COVID-19 deaths. Doña Ana County now has 19 total virus deaths since the pandemic began.

There were also 22 additional positive COVID-19 cases announced in Doña Ana County, bringing the number of cases to 2,082.

Otero County also added six new cases and Lincoln County added four cases.

According to the Mescalero Apache, they have 57 positive cases — 48 of those are tribal residents, and nine are tribal members who live off the reservation. There are currently six members of the Mescalero Apache Tribe hospitalized. The reservation is on a full lockdown through August 7, at 4:59 p.m.

As of Tuesday, there are 160 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New Mexico.