2 Doña Ana County residents among New Mexico’s 3 deaths Tuesday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — Two men from Doña Ana County was among the three virus deaths in the State of New Mexico Tuesday. Their deaths bring the number of fatalities in the county to 40, and the number of fatalities in New Mexico to 750.

The state says one of the victims was a man in his 50s and the second was a man in his 70s who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces.

New Mexico added 69 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Seven were from Doña Ana County, bringing the number of positive cases to date to 2,733. There are currently 64 patients hospitalized statewide.