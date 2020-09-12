19 new virus cases reported in Doña Ana County

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana County led the state with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases Saturday at just 19, bringing the number of positive cases to-date in the county to 3,020.

Overall, New Mexico only had 100 new virus cases and three additional deaths to report Saturday. There are now a total of 26,661 cases and 821 deaths since the pandemic began.

The week ended with the lowest number of newly confirmed virus cases since mid-June, with just 82 new cases recorded since Sunday.

As of Saturday, 67 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 and 14,396 are recovered. In Southern New Mexico, Otero County has 238 reported cases, Lincoln County has 177 cases, and Luna County has 358 cases.