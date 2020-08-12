180 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico; including 37 cases in Doña Ana County

The US and New Mexico flags fly before the upcoming mid-term elections in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 1, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 180 new cases in New Mexico and 37 of those cases are from Doña Ana County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

31 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Curry County

37 new cases in Doña Ana County

18 new cases in Eddy County

35 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 695.

According to health officials New Mexico has now had a total of 22,816 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,226

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 485

Cibola County: 371

Colfax County: 18

Curry County: 569

Doña Ana County: 2,554

Eddy County: 336

Grant County: 71

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 90

Lea County: 863

Lincoln County: 130

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 254

McKinley County: 4,077

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 204

Quay County: 37

Rio Arriba County: 319

Roosevelt County: 168

Sandoval County: 1,146

San Juan County: 3,069

San Miguel County: 46

Santa Fe County: 660

Sierra County: 32

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 112

Torrance County: 61

Union County: 30

Valencia County: 441

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 313

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of Wednesday there are 119 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are also 9,744 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).