180 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico; including 37 cases in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 180 new cases in New Mexico and 37 of those cases are from Doña Ana County.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 31 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 10 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Curry County
- 37 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 18 new cases in Eddy County
- 35 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 11 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 4 new cases in Sandoval County
- 5 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 9 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
They are:
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 695.
According to health officials New Mexico has now had a total of 22,816 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 5,226
Catron County: 5
Chaves County: 485
Cibola County: 371
Colfax County: 18
Curry County: 569
Doña Ana County: 2,554
Eddy County: 336
Grant County: 71
Guadalupe County: 32
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 90
Lea County: 863
Lincoln County: 130
Los Alamos County: 24
Luna County: 254
McKinley County: 4,077
Mora County: 6
Otero County: 204
Quay County: 37
Rio Arriba County: 319
Roosevelt County: 168
Sandoval County: 1,146
San Juan County: 3,069
San Miguel County: 46
Santa Fe County: 660
Sierra County: 32
Socorro County: 75
Taos County: 112
Torrance County: 61
Union County: 30
Valencia County: 441
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 313
- Otero County Prison Facility: 280
- Otero County Processing Center: 159
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
As of Wednesday there are 119 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are also 9,744 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).