177 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 177 additional COVID-19 cases.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

38 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

The Department of Health on Thursday also reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 697.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 22,987 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,264

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 504

Cibola County: 374

Colfax County: 18

Curry County: 575

Doña Ana County: 2,572

Eddy County: 350

Grant County: 72

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 90

Lea County: 876

Lincoln County: 144

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 255

McKinley County: 4,087

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 204

Quay County: 41

Rio Arriba County: 323

Roosevelt County: 169

Sandoval County: 1,149

San Juan County: 3,072

San Miguel County: 46

Santa Fe County: 672

Sierra County: 32

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 112

Torrance County: 62

Union County: 30

Valencia County: 446

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 314

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

According to health officials, there are 128 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 9,980 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.