177 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 177 additional COVID-19 cases.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 38 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 19 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 15 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 14 new cases in Lea County
- 14 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 10 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 3 new cases in Sandoval County
- 3 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
The Department of Health on Thursday also reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
They are:
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 697.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 22,987 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 5,264
Catron County: 5
Chaves County: 504
Cibola County: 374
Colfax County: 18
Curry County: 575
Doña Ana County: 2,572
Eddy County: 350
Grant County: 72
Guadalupe County: 32
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 90
Lea County: 876
Lincoln County: 144
Los Alamos County: 24
Luna County: 255
McKinley County: 4,087
Mora County: 6
Otero County: 204
Quay County: 41
Rio Arriba County: 323
Roosevelt County: 169
Sandoval County: 1,149
San Juan County: 3,072
San Miguel County: 46
Santa Fe County: 672
Sierra County: 32
Socorro County: 75
Taos County: 112
Torrance County: 62
Union County: 30
Valencia County: 446
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 314
- Otero County Prison Facility: 280
- Otero County Processing Center: 159
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
According to health officials, there are 128 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of today, there are 9,980 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.