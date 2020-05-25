Breaking News
16 new coronavirus cases in Dona Ana County, two at Otero County Prison

16 new coronavirus cases in Dona Ana County, two at Otero County Prison

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
new_mexico_flag_mgn_1474925015147.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico officials have identified 16 new cases in Dona Ana County and two at the Otero County Prison Facility.

Of the two cases that were found at the Otero County Prison Facility, one is a federal prisoner and the other is a state prisoner, according to a news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.

That makes at total of 423 cases in Dona Ana, 51 federal prisoners at the Otero County Prison Facility, 42 New Mexico Corrections prisoners at the Otero County Prison Facility and 92 federal inmates at the Otero County Processing Center.

There have also been 14 residential cases in Otero County.

The State of New Mexico also reported 93 new cases, bring the total to 7,026 with 320 deaths after three more fatal cases were reported on Monday. So far, 2,522 people have recovered from the virus, the governor’s office said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/25"

El Pasoan celebrates 103 birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoan celebrates 103 birthday"

Parade for 95-year-old World War II Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parade for 95-year-old World War II Veteran"

Newsfeed Now for Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Memorial Day"

El Pasoans hit the hiking trails Memorial Day Weekend, City urges hikers to be cautious

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoans hit the hiking trails Memorial Day Weekend, City urges hikers to be cautious"

Doña Ana County Sunday COVID update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doña Ana County Sunday COVID update"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz