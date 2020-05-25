16 new coronavirus cases in Dona Ana County, two at Otero County Prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico officials have identified 16 new cases in Dona Ana County and two at the Otero County Prison Facility.

Of the two cases that were found at the Otero County Prison Facility, one is a federal prisoner and the other is a state prisoner, according to a news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.

That makes at total of 423 cases in Dona Ana, 51 federal prisoners at the Otero County Prison Facility, 42 New Mexico Corrections prisoners at the Otero County Prison Facility and 92 federal inmates at the Otero County Processing Center.

There have also been 14 residential cases in Otero County.

The State of New Mexico also reported 93 new cases, bring the total to 7,026 with 320 deaths after three more fatal cases were reported on Monday. So far, 2,522 people have recovered from the virus, the governor’s office said.