15 new virus cases reported in Doña Ana County, Mescalero Apache Reservation prepares to reopen

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health officials announced 15 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County Sunday, bringing the overall number of positive cases to 570 in the county.

In addition to the new Doña Ana County cases, the state also reports one new case in Otero County, bringing their total to 26.

According to Tribal leaders on the Mescalero Apache, ten of Otero County’s positive COVID-19 cases are among residents of the reservation. One additional tribal member who is not a resident also tested positive. The number of deaths on the Mescalero Apache reservation stands at one.

The lockdown of the Mescalero-Apache reservation ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m. “The lockdown was effective in slowing the spread of the virus,” a letter from the Tribal administrator to Tribal employees read. Many essential employees on the Mescalero-Apache will return to work Monday. However, other non-essential employees are asked to remain home for the time being.

No new virus cases were reported at the Otero County Prison or Otero County ICE Processing Center Sunday. The number of cases stands at 554 COVID-19 cases at the prison facility with two deaths and 92 cases at the Otero ICE Processing Center.

Overall, the state added 143 additional virus cases on Sunday, a day that historically has lower data due to a reporting delay for one of the state’s labs. To date, there are 8,940 COVID-19 cases statewide. Four people reportedly died from the virus on Sunday, bringing the number of deaths in New Mexico to 396.

There are currently 177 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 symptoms.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).