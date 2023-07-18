EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An incident that culminated with an officer-involved shooting in Dona Ana County began when a vehicle fled the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 25 and was later stopped by Dona Ana County Sheriff’s deputies around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 16.

Border Patrol confirms that a total of 14 migrants were discovered in the back of a trailer being pulled by the vehicle.

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, a maroon F-150 pickup pulling a trailer filled with orange traffic barrels, for a blown-out tire at the Circle K at Thorpe and I-25 but the vehicle did not stop.

Four minutes into the pursuit, Border Patrol notified DASO that a vehicle matching the description had fled the immigration checkpoint.

The truck eventually came to a stop at Del Rey Boulevard and Settlers Pass in Las Cruces. In body camera footage, you can see a Dona Ana Sheriff’s deputy get out and tell the driver to put his hands up.

The driver does not, but the people hidden in the back of the trailer start to put their hands up.

DASO says the driver fired at least one round and that’s when law enforcement returned fire and the driver later died from injuries.

One person who was in the back of the trailer had minor injuries.

Sheriff Kim Stewart explains that officers were helping the people out of the back of the trailer when shots were fired.

“They were stacked on each other. They’re heavy. Some of them could get out or move. Others could not. So until the first shots are fired, which is at 18 minutes, the units respond and as well as our deputies that responded are helping those people out the back of the trailer. They’re able to be out of the driver’s view somewhat,” Stewart said.

DASO was assisted by the Las Cruces Police Department and New Mexico State Police but would not confirm which agencies discharged their weapons.

However, the Sheriff’s Office said the deputies and officers involved have been placed on administrative leave which is protocol.

DASO is the lead on the investigation and it is being handled as an officer-involved shooting.

Border Patrol says all of the migrants are from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico. They were transported to the Las Cruces Border Patrol station and were found to be in good health and processed accordingly.