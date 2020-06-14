13 virus cases added in Doña Ana County, 14 in Otero County Prison Sunday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Public Health reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County Sunday, bringing the number of positive cases to 658 in the county.

In addition to Doña Ana County’s new cases, there are 14 new COVID-19 cases in state inmates held at the Otero County Prison Facility. The latest virus results are a signal of a worsening problem at the Otero County Prison and Otero ICE Processing Facility. To date, there are 649 people confined at the Otero Facilities who tested positive. Two inmates at the Otero Prison died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

Overall, New Mexico recorded 104 new virus cases Sunday, bringing the number of statewide virus cases to 9,723. There were four new deaths recorded, bringing the number of virus-related fatalities to 435 throughout the state.

As of Sunday, there are 162 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.

Due to a collection delay with private laboratory testing in the State of New Mexico, data is a partial total. The delayed results will be included in Monday’s state totals.