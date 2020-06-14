Breaking News
EPPD Bomb Squad responding to West El Paso shopping center

13 virus cases added in Doña Ana County, 14 in Otero County Prison Sunday

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Public Health reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County Sunday, bringing the number of positive cases to 658 in the county.

In addition to Doña Ana County’s new cases, there are 14 new COVID-19 cases in state inmates held at the Otero County Prison Facility. The latest virus results are a signal of a worsening problem at the Otero County Prison and Otero ICE Processing Facility. To date, there are 649 people confined at the Otero Facilities who tested positive. Two inmates at the Otero Prison died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

Overall, New Mexico recorded 104 new virus cases Sunday, bringing the number of statewide virus cases to 9,723. There were four new deaths recorded, bringing the number of virus-related fatalities to 435 throughout the state.

As of Sunday, there are 162 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.

Due to a collection delay with private laboratory testing in the State of New Mexico, data is a partial total. The delayed results will be included in Monday’s state totals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Rita’s Burritos in the Upper Valley celebrates first anniversary amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rita’s Burritos in the Upper Valley celebrates first anniversary amid pandemic"

El Paso's LGBTQ community holds solidarity march for Black Lives Matter

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's LGBTQ community holds solidarity march for Black Lives Matter"

New Mexico mountain communities hold Black Lives Matter Protests

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico mountain communities hold Black Lives Matter Protests"

Gov. Abbott says state's FBS schools will likely play in half empty stadiums

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott says state's FBS schools will likely play in half empty stadiums"

El Paso cancer patient's 5th birthday takes on special meaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso cancer patient's 5th birthday takes on special meaning"

Borderland COVID Update Saturday June 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Borderland COVID Update Saturday June 13"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link