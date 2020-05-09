13 Otero ICE facility virus tests removed from state count, 6 new cases tallied in Doña Ana County

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County continues to rise Saturday, as six new virus cases were confirmed in the county. This comes as data shows the fastest growing area of infection is in the 88081 zip code, comprising Chaparral in both Doña Ana and Otero Counties.

New Mexico Health Officials say they added individuals at the federal Otero County Processing Center run by ICE in the Doña Ana and Otero numbers previous to Saturday. They say they’ve now removed the cases from the federal facility and will no longer be counting them toward the statewide total.

The adjustment in how the State accounts for positive test results in the Otero facility lowered the number of cases in Doña Ana County from 206 to 201 and from 15 to 7 in Otero County — a total of 13 cases attributed to the ICE facility previously counted toward the state total.

Moving forward, New Mexico will include the Otero ICE Detention Center totals in a separate count not associated with a specific county. New Mexico Department of Health officials say as of Saturday, there are 19 cases related to the migrant detention center.

Before Saturday’s update, 125 of the 190 cases, or 65.8 percent, currently identified by zip code by the New Mexico Department of Health was in communities surrounding El Paso. Those include Sunland Park, Santa Teresa, Anthony, and Chaparral.

Doña Ana County now has 201 positive confirmed COVID-10 cases and two deaths.

Meanwhile, the State of New Mexico reported 105 new positive tests Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 4,778. They also reported ten additional deaths, a man from Bernalillo County, four individuals from McKinley County, and five people from San Juan County.

Navajo Nation hit hard

New Mexico’s largest concentration of COVID-19 cases continues to be the area surrounding the Navajo Nation. Specifically, McKinley, San Juan, Sandoval, and Cibola counties in West and Northwestern New Mexico. Those four counties account for 2,525 of New Mexico’s 4,778 cases and 134 of their 191 deaths.

According to affiliate KRQE, there are 2,876 positive COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths on the Navajo Nation, which comprises parts of West and Northeastern New Mexico, Eastern Arizona, and Southern Colorado and Utah. Navajo Nation authorities say 1,158 of those cases are in the State of New Mexico. The county with the largest Navajo Nation COVID-19 cases is McKinley County, New Mexico where Gallup has been under emergency orders for a week.

The viral Twitter account, RateMySkypeRoom, which garnered 154,000 followers since it was created in April, has been fundraising in partnership with the MadDogPAC for surgical masks to be distributed in the Navajo Nation. The masks will be delivered to the Zuni/Gallup hospital. Major donors include Republican Strategist Steve Schmidt, who donated $1,000 on Thursday.

We ordered another 10,000 surgical masks on Sunday. They arrived today. By Friday they will delivered to the Navajo Nation, the Hopi Reservation and the Zuni/Gallup Hospital. It’s not rocket science. Support below if you can. https://t.co/73GGd5iLzq pic.twitter.com/SVhL2Fydd4 — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 6, 2020

Unlikely friends thousands of miles away also stepped up this week to offer assistance. A fundraiser in Ireland took off this week, with donations flooding in to pay tribute to the Chocktaw tribe, who donated $170 in 1847 for famine relief for the people of Ireland. The Irish people say they’ve never forgotten the generosity of the Chocktaw during a time of great suffering for their people following the Trail of Tears. The Irish citizens’ appreciation for the Native people of the United States extended their efforts to assist the Hopi Tribe and Navajo Nation.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fund had raised more than $3.3 million toward its $5 million goal.

“Last week, through use of your amazing donations, we were able to get $102,393.55 to Navajo and Hopi to provide food and water to Navajo and Hopi elders, immunocompromised, and families with children. Thank you!!!! This is in addition to the $65,758.79 in food and water from the week prior, and the $81,347.03 in food and water from two weeks before,” organizer Ethel Branch wrote in the GoFundMe page.

Gallup’s emergency order was extended through noon Sunday, May 10, as the City works to control the rapid spread of COVID-19 in their community. All essential businesses must close between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. New Mexico law enforcement was assisting with road closures for anyone entering Gallup, but that order expired at 8 p.m. Friday.

In addition to New Mexico’s orders, the Nation extended its declaration of a state of emergency through May 17. Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez confirmed around $600 million in Federal CARES Act funding was received by the Nation on Wednesday. It represents only about 60% of the federal allocation.

New Mexico Residential Facilities

State health officials say to date, 29 residential facilities in the state have identified COVID-19 cases. The State does not specify how many virus cases were detected at each facility and does not identify which facilities no longer have active cases. Only one residential facility in Southern New Mexico is on the list, Haciendas of Grace Villiage, which told KTSM last week their case involved an asymptomatic employee.

Of the ten new deaths reported in New Mexico Saturday, seven of them were residents of nursing facilities.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).



Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing: