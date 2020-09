DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health officials reported 67 additional COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday, including 12 in Doña Ana County and three in Lincoln County.

Doña Ana County now has 3,129 total cases while Otero County has 247.

The state also reported two deaths, both men in their 60s from Bernalillo and Chaves Counties. The number of fatalities in New Mexico stands at 849.

There are 64 patients hospitalized statewide with the virus.