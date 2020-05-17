12 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Doña Ana County

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — An additional 12 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Doña Ana County Sunday, bringing the total to 294. There is also one new case at the Otero County ICE Detention Center.

The State of New Mexico reported six additional deaths statewide. Three of those were from hard-hit McKinley County in Western New Mexico, one from Sandoval County, one from San Juan County, and one from Bernalillo County.

Due to a recurring technical delay with private laboratories, New Mexico says their data on Sunday is only partial. The delayed results will be included in Monday’s case total.

Saturday, El Paso Department of Public Health officials announced 17 New Mexico residents tested positive or are seeking hospital care in El Paso.

Overall, there are 5,938 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico. As of Sunday, there are 211 patients hospitalized statewide with the virus. A total of 1,755 COVID-19 cases are considered recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Asymptomatic people who are currently working;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.