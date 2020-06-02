116 state inmates at Otero County Prison Facility test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 100 New Mexico inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials said on Tuesday.

The 116 new cases among state inmates gives the facility a total of 162, according to a news release from the New Mexico governor’s office.

There are also 66 federal prisoners with COVID-19 at the Otero County Prison Facility. The Otero County Processing Center has 92 federal inmates who have also tested positive.

The governor’s office also reported three new cases in Dona Ana County. There have now been 479 cases in that county.

Statewide there have been 8,024 cases, with 227 of those being announced on Tuesday. There have also been 367 deaths in the state, with five announced on Tuesday.

New Mexico officials say 2,960 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.