1  of  2
Breaking News
116 state inmates at Otero County Prison Facility test positive for COVID-19 El Paso COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths, 39 new cases

116 state inmates at Otero County Prison Facility test positive for COVID-19

Las Cruces News
Posted: / Updated:
new_mexico_flag_mgn_1498000973454.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 100 New Mexico inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials said on Tuesday.

The 116 new cases among state inmates gives the facility a total of 162, according to a news release from the New Mexico governor’s office.

There are also 66 federal prisoners with COVID-19 at the Otero County Prison Facility. The Otero County Processing Center has 92 federal inmates who have also tested positive.

The governor’s office also reported three new cases in Dona Ana County. There have now been 479 cases in that county.

Statewide there have been 8,024 cases, with 227 of those being announced on Tuesday. There have also been 367 deaths in the state, with five announced on Tuesday.

New Mexico officials say 2,960 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Police confront protesters near Memorial Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Police confront protesters near Memorial Park"

Gov. Abbott calls George Floyd's death a 'horrific act of police brutality'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott calls George Floyd's death a 'horrific act of police brutality'"

'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'"

Las Cruces residents hold vigil in memory of George Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces residents hold vigil in memory of George Floyd"

Texas soldiers, state police maintain presence in 3 major cities following weekend protests turned violent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas soldiers, state police maintain presence in 3 major cities following weekend protests turned violent"

City directs staff to work from home in anticipation of Tuesday protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "City directs staff to work from home in anticipation of Tuesday protest"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz