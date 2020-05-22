11 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County, 2 in Otero

The US and New Mexico flags fly before the upcoming mid-term elections in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 1, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico has reported 11 new cases in Dona Ana County and two in Otero County, as well as eight new deaths in the state.

The new cases brings Dona Ana’s total to 370, according to a release from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office. Two previously reported cases in Dona Ana County turned out to be duplicates.

The two cases in Otero brings that county’s total to 12. That is not to be confused with Otero’s prison facilities, where there are 105 cases between the Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center.

As a state, New Mexico saw 160 new cases, bringing the total to 6,625.

The governor’s office also reported eight new deaths.