11 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County, 2 in Otero

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico has reported 11 new cases in Dona Ana County and two in Otero County, as well as eight new deaths in the state.
The new cases brings Dona Ana’s total to 370, according to a release from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office. Two previously reported cases in Dona Ana County turned out to be duplicates.
The two cases in Otero brings that county’s total to 12. That is not to be confused with Otero’s prison facilities, where there are 105 cases between the Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center.
As a state, New Mexico saw 160 new cases, bringing the total to 6,625.
The governor’s office also reported eight new deaths.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.
- A third female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a patient at Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.