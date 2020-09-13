10 COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials reported just ten new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County on Sunday. Overall, the state announced 103 new cases, bringing the total number of positive tests to 26,761.

The state also announced two deaths among women who were assisted living facility residents in Bernalillo County. Their deaths bring the fatality total in New Mexico to 823.

Southern New Mexico County totals:

Doña Ana County: 3,026

Otero County: 328

Otero County ICE & Prison Facilities: 917

Lincoln County: 177

Luna County: 357

There are 59 people hospitalized in New Mexico with the virus as of Sunday.