1 virus death reported in Doña Ana county

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — A man in his 90s from Doña Ana County is among New Mexico’s three COVID-19 deaths Sunday. The other deaths include a man in his 90s from San Juan County and a man in his 30s from McKinley County. The number of fatalities in New Mexico is now 803.

In addition to the man’s death, Doña Ana County added nine additional virus cases to reach 2,950 coronavirus cases.

As of Sunday, there are 65 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. Of New Mexico’s 26,107 cases, 13,530 of them are recovered — or 53.4 percent of all cases statewide.