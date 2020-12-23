1 new virus death reported in Doña Ana County, 140 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths, with one coming from Southern New Mexico.

A woman in her 70s from Doña Ana County was among the state’s reported COVID-19 deaths. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The death brings the total number of deaths in Doña Ana County to 261.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,203.

The Health Department also reported 140 new cases in Doña Ana County, eight new cases in Lincoln County and 22 new cases in Otero County. Two new cases were reported among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.

In total, Doña Ana County has had 16,374 COVID-19 cases, Lincoln County has had 981 cases and Otero County has had 2,024 cases.

As of Tuesday, every county in the state is in the red level, which means the county is considered extremely high risk for COVID-19 spread.

Red counties must follow many of the restrictions in place right now like limiting essential retailers to 25% capacity or 75 customers total, whichever is fewer and prohibiting indoor dining. However, patio dining will be brought back at 25% capacity. Close contact businesses and outdoor rec facilities can also operate at 25%.

For a detailed look at COVD-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

