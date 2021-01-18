1 new virus death in Doña Ana County, 48 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person from Doña Ana County was among the 26 additional deaths reported by the New Mexico Department of Health on Monday.

The individual was a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

Statewide, the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,958.

On Monday, the Health Department also reported 48 new cases in Doña Ana County, 28 new cases in Lincoln County and 17 new cases in Otero County.

New Mexico has now had a total of 163,637 COVID-19 cases, with a total of 19,900 in Doña Ana County, 1,281 in Lincoln County and 2,622 in Otero County.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.