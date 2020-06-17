1 new COVID-19 death reported at Otero County Prison Facility; 18 new cases reported in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County and 138 new cases across the state.

The total number of reported cases in New Mexico now stands at 10,065 as of June 17, 2020.

Here’s a look at the most recent cases:

• 20 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 2 new cases in Chaves County

• 3 new cases in Curry County

• 18 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 6 new cases in Lea County

• 20 new cases in McKinley County

• 1 new case in Otero County

• 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 8 new cases in Sandoval County

• 13 new cases in San Juan County

• 6 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 1 new case in Valencia County

• 30 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

• 8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Wednesday also reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

Those cases are:

• A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility.

• A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 50s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was a federal inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

• A male in his 70s in Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 452.

In Doña Ana County the total number of cases is now at 676 with five deaths.

The Department of Health also currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

• Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

• Luna County Detention Center: 1

• Otero County Prison Facility: 275

• Otero County Processing Center: 138

• Torrance County Detention Facility: 24

Cases have also been reported at least one COVID-19 case at a few long-term care and acute care facilities in Las Cruces.

They include:

• Casa De Oro Center in Las Cruces

• Casa Del Sol Center in Las Cruces

• The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Health officials said as of Wednesday, there are 161 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 and there are 4,351 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.