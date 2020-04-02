1 new case in Dona Ana County, 40 in New Mexico; one more dead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico has 40 new cases of COVID-19, including one in Dona Ana County. The state also reported an additional death on Thursday.

There are now 403 positive cases in the state and seven deaths.

The most recent death was woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, the governor’s office said in an email.

The 40 new cases are in these counties: