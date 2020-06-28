1 death, 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — A man in his 50s from Doña Ana County was the only reported virus death in New Mexico Sunday. New Mexico Health officials say the man was hospitalized with underlying conditions. There are now nine deaths reported in Doña Ana County and 492 fatalities statewide.

In addition to the man’s death, Doña Ana County also recorded 27 additional virus cases Sunday. The county now has 895 total cases.

The entire state of New Mexico recorded 192 new COVID cases Sunday, substantially lower than El Paso County’s 284 cases. There are 11,809 total cases in New Mexico.

The hospitalization numbers in New Mexico continue slowly falling, with only 114 hospitalized patients in the whole state compared with 147 hospitalizations in El Paso alone.

Three new COVID cases were reported among inmates held by the New Mexico Department of Corrections at the Otero County Prison. The prison is privately operated and holds a wing of New Mexico inmates and a wing of federal inmates. There are 713 total cases reported at the facility, with an additional 146 cases among migrants held at the adjacent Otero ICE Processing Center.