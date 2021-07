EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man died early Saturday morning after being shot at a party.

The Las Cruces Police Department said the shooting happened at the 1800 block of Chaparro Street before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a man, with at least one gunshot wound, who was dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

