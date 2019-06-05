Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Las Cruces News
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
Newly signed medical marijuana bill broadens medical use in New Mexico
New Mexico challenges quick-release asylum practices
Man found dead on White Sands hiking trail
Police investigating body discoveries in El Paso and Las Cruces
More Las Cruces News Headlines
Looking for Heroes: A call for volunteer firefighters
Man arrested following multi-state pursuit by DPS, DASO
Third man arrested by Las Cruces police in weekend homicide
El Paso businesses talk tariff threat
ICE: Allegations of transgender mistreatment ‘unfounded’
12 firefighters injured in fireworks explosion in Roswell, New Mexico
Two charged in shooting that killed Las Cruces man
Arkansas prison escapee released from Las Cruces jail due to clerical error
Arrest made in kidnapping, murder of Silver City man
Las Cruces man killed in Eastern New Mexico crash