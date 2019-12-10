Las Cruces mother and child allegedly killed by drunk driver; family mourns their deaths

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)- A Las Cruces family is mourning the death of their daughter and grandson after learning police suspect a drunk driver hit and killed them on Saturday night.

As KTSM previously reported, El Paso Police have arrested a 73-year-old El Paso man, Juan Martinez, and charged him with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly crash in South El Paso Saturday night that claimed the lives of a Elide Yvonna Garcia, 25, who was a mother, and her six-year-old son Jose Luis Wences.

“Neither one of them deserved what happened to them,” a family friend Judith Reyes said.

The Garcia family shared stories of Elide and Jose Luis, saying she was a criminal justice student enrolled at NMSU, with dreams to start her career and help her family.

“Give her parents a better life, as you can tell they were a low-income family, she was always looking forward to a better life,” Reyes said.

Elide’s parents Manuela and Jesus Garcia agreed to speak with KTSM, saying they wanted to share their stories and ask for help from the community.

“No one is ever prepared for something like this, but we don’t have the resources to give them a proper funeral,” Manuela Garcia said.

Elide’s parents said her daughter was a hard-working student and said her grandson, Jose Luis, was a happy child who loved school and got along with everyone.

“My daughter was fighting for her dreams and so was my grandson because he was so smart and he would say he wanted to be a police officer to help people,” Manuela Garcia said.

The grieving parents said it wasn’t fair what happened to their loved ones and hope for justice, while also adding an important message to the public.

“Look out for people, they have kids and mothers waiting up for them at home. If you’re drinking, don’t drive, be responsible for your actions because look at the consequences,” Manuela Garcia said.

The family wants to have both Elide and Jose Luis’ funerals together, accepting donations for arrangements through a GoFundMe page. For that link, CLICK HERE.