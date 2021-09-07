Las Cruces mayor follows through with friendly wager against El Paso mayor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima honored a friendly bet with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser by wearing a UTEP-themed mask on Tuesday.

Miyagishima shared a picture wearing his mask at a City Council meeting on Twitter. In August, he and Leeser made a friendly wager over the outcome of a football game between the University of Texas at El Paso and New Mexico State University.

The losing mayor had to wear a face mask of the winning school during a City Council meeting.

UTEP went on to defeat NMSU at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 28. The Miners won 30-3 against the Aggies.

