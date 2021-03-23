Las Cruces man who killed Gadsden High School student in hit-and-run sentenced to 8 years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man who pleaded guilty to killing a Gadsden High School student in a hit-and-run crash was sentenced on Monday to eight years in prison, followed by two years of parole.

Oscar Ivan Anchondo, who has been incarcerated at the Doña Ana County Detention Center for violating conditions of release while awaiting trial, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle (reckless driving), leaving the scene of an accident (great bodily harm or death), tampering with evidence, no driver’s license and insurance, which happened on April 3, 2019.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, on the morning of April 3, 2019, 16-year-old Beto Romero was standing by his car, getting ready to leave for school. Anchondo was racing down the street when he crashed into the back of Romero’s car, spinning it and throwing Romero into the roadway, where he was again hit and run over by Anchondo’s vehicle. Romero died at the scene.

Anchondo left the scene of the accident, reportedly driving to his mother’s home nearby. Deputies found Anchondo and his vehicle at his mother’s home, the vehicle pushed behind the residence. Anchondo admitted to deputies that he used meth two days before the crash and to having no driver’s license or insurance.