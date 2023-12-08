EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck by a car Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 and died as a result of his injuries, Las Cruces Police say.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Lohman Ave. Las Cruces Police learned a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Lohman when a man, on the south sidewalk, began running north across the roadway.

The 58-year-old driver of the Impala tried to avoid striking the pedestrian but was unsuccessful in her attempt, police said.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Kevin Taylor, had head injuries and was airlifted in critical condition to University Medical Center of El Paso. LCPD Traffic investigators learned Taylor died on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at UMC.

The driver of the Impala remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. Investigators interviewed witnesses whose statements were consistent with the driver’s account.

No citations or charges were issued.