Las Cruces man released on bond following felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – District Court Judge Conrad Perea released a Las Cruces man Tuesday, who was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, under standard conditions of release and through a $5,000 secured bond.

The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed a motion requesting the defendant, Gary Infante, 38, to be held without bond and to be taken to trial on a third-degree felony charge of a child solicitation via an electronic communication device (ages 13-16).

Perea found the defendant to be dangerous but ruled the court could issue his release “reasonably tailored” to protect the community, the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Infante’s conditions of release, in addition to the bond, include no contact with anyone under the age of 18 in any manner and no internet access or use.

In early October, New Mexico State police received a tip alleging that an individual, later identified as Infante, was attempting to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl on a social media platform.

The initial investigation was led by detectives with the New Mexico State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and assisted by Homeland Security Investigations who then notified the Las Cruces Police Department.

According to officials, an undercover agent from Las Cruces Police Department engaged in social media app conversations and messages with Infante, who initially posed as a 14-year-old, to which he then revealed he was a 26-year-old, according to a release.

The investigation found that Infante actively solicited the 14-year-old girl for sex, including a time and location to meet.

Police executed a warrant and officers observed and identified Infante parked at the intended meeting place where he was arrested and taken into custody.

Those concerned that a child is being exploited online may report a cyber tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 1-800-843-5678 or visit www.cybertipline.com.

