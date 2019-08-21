Las Cruces man killed while walking across I-10 near Vado

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police identified the man killed while walking across I-10 near Vado early Tuesday morning as David Holguin of Las Cruces.

Holguin, 40, was walking across the lanes of traffic for an unknown reason when he was hit by four vehicles on I-10 East. The drivers of those vehicles; a 2015 Toyota, 2019 Nissan, a Hyundai and a Chrysler all remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Holguin dead at the scene.

The drivers of the vehicles involved are not facing any charges and no other injuries were reported. The crash is still under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.