Las Cruces man found guilty of sexual assault of a minor

Courtesy of the Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney of New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – (KTSM) – A jury in a Las Cruces state court found a 37-year-old man guilty of criminal sexual penetration.

Jeremy Sandoval was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration and one count of second-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor for an incident in 2012. The victim was eight years-old at the time.

The victim, now 17, disclosed the details of the sexual assault during a Child Forensic ‘Safe House’ interview.

The teen said she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather, Sandoval, when he came home drunk. Her mother was working a late shift and was not home at the time of the assault, she told investigators.

When family members of the victim became aware of the assault, they reported it to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department. Sandoval’s trial took over three days. The court will consider his sentence on a later date.

Law enforcement encourages victims and witnesses of any crime to call 911 in an emergency. Additional resources are available on the Doña Ana County website to report suspected crimes against children.

