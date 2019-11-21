Las Cruces man arrested for allegedly beating & sexually assaulting former girlfriend, police said

Marcos Alvarado is facing multiple charges after police said he assaulted and held his former girlfriend against her will.

LAS CRUCE, New Mexico (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man is suspected of attacking and sexually assaulting a former girlfriend and then holding her against her will.

Marcos Alvarado, 22, is charged with two first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery against a household member. He’s also facing three misdemeanor counts.

According to Las Cruces police, the incident began on the night of Nov. 18 after Alvarado invited the woman to dinner.

Investigators said Alvarado beat and sexually assaulted the woman during the course of the night.

He’s also accused of holding the woman against her will from about 10 p.m. on Nov. 18 until approximately 5:30 a.m. of Nov. 19., authorities said.

According to LCPD, the woman suffered multiple injuries to her arms, eyes, face, neck, and torso. She also had bruising to both legs and to the back of her head.

She was taken to a local hospital and was treated for her injuries. Authorities said some of her injuries were serious but were not life-threatening.

A warrant was issued for Alvarado’s arrest after the incident.

He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and is currently being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.