Las Cruces man arrested after threatening son with knife

A Las Cruces man was placed under arrest after he threatened his 13-year-son with a knife, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Edward Rodriguez Baeza, 37, of the 5000 block of Avenida Del Sol has been charged with one count of child abuse, which is a third-degree felony.

The incident reportedly happened at Baeza’s residence Wednesday evening on October 16.

According to investigators, Baeza had been upset that his wife was not home, and in a rude manner, asked their children where she was.

Baeza’s 13-year-old son was in the kitchen when Baeza allgedly armed himself with a knife, held it up to his son’s face and again asked, in a rude and vile manner, where the boy’s mother was, police said.

Baeza then ordered all three of his children to get out of the house. They took off and eventually called 911 to report the incident, according to police.

Baeza was arrested Thursday morning and was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.